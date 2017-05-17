'It was like they'd exploded!' Ten-minute cut-price 'Cinderella' lip filler jab left woman in hospital for five days with a face so swollen she could have stopped breathing A woman ended up in hospital on a drip for five days after a 10-minute cut-price lip filler went horrifically wrong. Sasha Grant, from the Isle of Man, was warned by A&E doctors that without emergency treatment her face was so severely swollen it could have stopped her breathing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.