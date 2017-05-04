Line of Duty and TG4 win big at the Celtic Media Fest
Hit BBC drama Line of Duty and RTE presenter Blthnaid N Chofaigh were among the Torc award winners at last night's Celtic Media Festival, the annual celebration of film and media which promotes the languages and cultures of the Celtic nations and regions. the seventh year in a row that an RT Raidi na Gaeltachta presenter has won this award at the festival.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
