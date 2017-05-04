Line of Duty and TG4 win big at the C...

Line of Duty and TG4 win big at the Celtic Media Fest

19 hrs ago

Hit BBC drama Line of Duty and RTE presenter Blthnaid N Chofaigh were among the Torc award winners at last night's Celtic Media Festival, the annual celebration of film and media which promotes the languages and cultures of the Celtic nations and regions. the seventh year in a row that an RT Raidi na Gaeltachta presenter has won this award at the festival.

Chicago, IL

