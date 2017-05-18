John McGuinness Will Miss 2017 Isle Of Man TT Due To Injuries
Honda Racing has been speaking with John McGuinness in hospital following his crash last week and overwhelmed with the love and support received, John wanted to pass on his thanks: "I really am truly overwhelmed with the amount of support and well wishes that have been flooding in since my accident at the North West 200 last Thursday. Both myself and the wife have received so much support and I cannot thank the race fans, industry people, the medical teams and fellow racers enough; all your messages do help pull me through the dark hours.
