John McGuinness Breaks Leg At North West 200
John McGuinness is in doubt for the 2017 Isle of Man TT after crashing in qualifying for the North West 200 in Northern Ireland today, suffering a suspected broken tibia and fibula in the process. McGuinness-23 times a winner at the Isle of Man-crashed at Primrose Hill and was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast in a stable condition where he is currently undergoing treatment.
