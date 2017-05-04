Isle of Man set for national TV channel

Isle of Man set for national TV channel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Advanced-television.com

UK local TV licensee That's Media Group has expressed interest in setting up a national TV channel on the Isle of Man. The announcement was made by Kent Walwin, Owner and Director of that's Media Group, during the Celtic Media Festival at a panel - The Rock that Rocks - about building a new broadcast hub on the island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advanced-television.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,441 • Total comments across all topics: 280,779,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC