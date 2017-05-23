Interest in ISLEXPO 2017 takes off
More than 1600 people have signed up for this year's ISLEXPO which opens at the Villa Marina tomorrow The two-day event to foster business and enterprise in the Isle of Man, features expert panels, pop-up talks, a digital workshop and master-classes - as well as keynote speakers including inventor and investor Jim Mellon. Following on from last year's inaugural event, the 2017 expo will focus on helping businesses large and small, to expand to the next stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manx Radio.
