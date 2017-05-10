Indian biker spends 10 years' savings...

Indian biker spends 10 years' savings and rides 25,000 kms across Europe

Monday May 8

Rohit Upadhyay has completed a 90 day journey from India to Isle of Man, the Mecca of Motorcycle racing. This was a self funded journey that cost Upadhyay INR 8.5 lakhs.

