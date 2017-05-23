Idwal Marine Secures Ten Year Contract for Flag Services
Idwal Marine announced the signing of a new contract after tender process with the Isle of Man Ship Registry, for the provision of maritime support services, which has been inked for a 10 year term. The Ship registry has developed a new General Inspection regime which is being carried out by the Ship Registry's own team of surveyors and is supported globally by Idwal Marine in locations such as China, Singapore, Philippines, Brazil, Germany, UK, France, Spain and the USA by the Idwal Marine surveyor network.
