Have a craic at the Celtic Festival
GRAND AFFAIR: Berry Celtic festival takes place on Saturday, May 27, starting with the street parade along Queen and Alexandra Streets at 9.30am. The annual Berry Celtic Festival is back again on May 27 and this year the celebration will pay homage to celtic nation 'The Isle of Man'.
