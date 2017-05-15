Government statement in response to i...

Government statement in response to international cyber-attacks

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Manxnet Online

The Isle of Man Government's computer systems, including the Island's health care systems, have not been affected by the cyber-attacks against many countries and organisations in the past day, the Cabinet Office has confirmed. Richard Wild, Executive Director for Government Technology Services , the shared service for all of government, explained they were working with international cyber security organisations to monitor the situation as it developed and took immediate action to alert users of the government system to exercise additional vigilance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manxnet Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,375 • Total comments across all topics: 281,051,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC