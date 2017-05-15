Government statement in response to international cyber-attacks

The Isle of Man Government's computer systems, including the Island's health care systems, have not been affected by the cyber-attacks against many countries and organisations in the past day, the Cabinet Office has confirmed. Richard Wild, Executive Director for Government Technology Services , the shared service for all of government, explained they were working with international cyber security organisations to monitor the situation as it developed and took immediate action to alert users of the government system to exercise additional vigilance.

