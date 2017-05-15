Department to invite tenders for runn...

Department to invite tenders for running meat plant

31 min ago

Formal tenders are to be sought from operators wishing to run the Island's meat plant or to provide equivalent services from alternative on-Island premises. The announcement comes after the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture gauged interest informally by inviting potential operators to contact it with broad plans.

Chicago, IL

