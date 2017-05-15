Debbie Pitts elected Mayor of Douglas

Members of the council voted unanimously to elect Councillor Pitts at a statutory public council meeting held on Wednesday May 10. In his proposer's speech Councillor Ritchie McNicholl said that it was 'almost inevitable' that Councillor Pitts should have become involved in local politics, given that her father, Councillor Stephen Pitts, and her late mother, Dot Pitts had both held the office of Mayor of Douglas. He continued: 'Debbie stood for election in Derby ward in 2012 and for the last five years has conscientiously served the Borough of Douglas as a councillor.'

