Crossan Racing are back.

Crossan Racing are back.

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Newrydemocrat.com

The Newry motorbike team have enjoyed a great start to the season with both riders leading championships on the pure road racing scene and the Irish short circuit championship. Team owner Adrian Fegan admitted he was forced to take a step back in order to make two strides forward as he told the Democrat why he decided to get back into the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newrydemocrat.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,218,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC