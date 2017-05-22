Crossan Racing are back.
The Newry motorbike team have enjoyed a great start to the season with both riders leading championships on the pure road racing scene and the Irish short circuit championship. Team owner Adrian Fegan admitted he was forced to take a step back in order to make two strides forward as he told the Democrat why he decided to get back into the scene.
