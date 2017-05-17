CRA records missing in KPMG tax dodge...

CRA records missing in KPMG tax dodge affair

Some correspondence from the Canada Revenue Agency's former top enforcement officer appears to have been deleted in the months leading up to the agency's secret 'no penalties' amnesty offer to wealthy KPMG tax dodgers, a Fifth Estate/EnquAate investigation has found.

Chicago, IL

