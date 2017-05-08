Celts prepare to kick up their kilts

Celts prepare to kick up their kilts

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: South Coast Register

The annual Berry Celtic Festival is back again and this year the celebration will pay homage to celtic nation 'The Isle of Man'. Along with the Grand Street Parade which offers a fantastic opportunity to get close to all of the bands with their bagpipes and drummers, the Berry Celtic Festival is not to be missed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Coast Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,878,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC