Celts prepare to kick up their kilts
The annual Berry Celtic Festival is back again and this year the celebration will pay homage to celtic nation 'The Isle of Man'. Along with the Grand Street Parade which offers a fantastic opportunity to get close to all of the bands with their bagpipes and drummers, the Berry Celtic Festival is not to be missed.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
