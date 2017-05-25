Caymanians vote in general election

Over 21,000 Caymanians are eligible to participate in today's general election to determine the next Legislative Assembly for this British Overseas Territory. This general election is a historic one as for the first time, Caymanians will begin the process of voting for a government under the equitable system of 'one man, one vote' in single member constituencies.As a result, all voters will choose just one candidate on the ballot sheet in their electoral district.

