Barclays to hire 100 staff in private...

Barclays to hire 100 staff in private banking push

Barclays will now seek to bolster staff in its private banking hubs of London, Dublin, Geneva, Monaco, India, Dubai, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man Barclays will hire 100 new staff in its private bank as it launches its second attempt in the last seven years to win more business from wealthy clients, a source with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters. The hires will be a mixture of relationship managers the money-earners in private banking who attract and serve customers - and the administrative and risk management staff necessary to support them, the source said.

