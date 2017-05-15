BAC wants Mono owners to play on The Isle Of Man

To make sure people know it's still relevant, the company has decided to organize a special event on the iconic Isle of Man. Serendipitously named "Mono Mania", the event will unleash on the famed course up to 12 vehicles, with just 20 clients getting the perks of the roads of the Isle of Man, which have been closed to the general public, well, because of speed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at INAUTONEWS.