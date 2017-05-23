Avon Tyres Celebrates Diamond Anniversary Of First 100 MPH TT Lap

At this year's Isle of Man TT, 27 May 9 June, Avon's motorsport team will be marking the 60th anniversary of the first ever 100 mph lap of the TT, set on Avon tyres. The record-breaking lap was ridden by legendary Scottish rider, Bob McIntyre, on a four-cylinder Gilera, running Avon's Speedmaster GP race tyres.

