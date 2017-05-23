Avon Tyres Celebrates Diamond Anniversary Of First 100 MPH TT Lap
At this year's Isle of Man TT, 27 May 9 June, Avon's motorsport team will be marking the 60th anniversary of the first ever 100 mph lap of the TT, set on Avon tyres. The record-breaking lap was ridden by legendary Scottish rider, Bob McIntyre, on a four-cylinder Gilera, running Avon's Speedmaster GP race tyres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Tire Dealer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC