Avon Tyres Celebrates Diamond Anniver...

Avon Tyres Celebrates Diamond Anniversary Of First 100 MPH TT Lap

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: Modern Tire Dealer

At this year's Isle of Man TT, 27 May 9 June, Avon's motorsport team will be marking the 60th anniversary of the first ever 100 mph lap of the TT, set on Avon tyres. The record-breaking lap was ridden by legendary Scottish rider, Bob McIntyre, on a four-cylinder Gilera, running Avon's Speedmaster GP race tyres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Tire Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,378 • Total comments across all topics: 281,265,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC