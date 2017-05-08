Argos launches Isle of Man delivery s...

Argos launches Isle of Man delivery service

Argos has launched its first ever Isle of Man delivery service, bringing 30,000 products direct to the doors of the 39,645 homes on the island. Available on a wide range of items from Bose headphones and Lego toys to Dyson vacuum cleaners and televisions, and up to a maximum weight of 30kg per item, orders will be delivered in just two days at the standard UK delivery cost of A 3.95.

