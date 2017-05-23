Admiral hiding real price hikes

Admiral hiding real price hikes

Read more: Daily Mail

Under rules introduced in April, insurers must include how much customers paid for cover the previous year alongside their renewal quote so they can compare prices more easily. But some customers have been shown the price they were first quoted rather than what they paid, which may have been lower after haggling.

Chicago, IL

