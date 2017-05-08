5 wacky political parties with some very unusual policies

With just over a month ago until Britain heads to the polls you might be scratching your head deciding which party to put your cross next to on the ballot paper. Labour and the Liberal Democrats, to name a few, are some of the more familiar names you might spot on the list but have you ever thought about some of the smaller parties which might not immediately grab your attention? We've taken a look at five of the more unusual political parties and what they stand for as they hit the campaign trail in a bid to get your vote ahead of D-day on June 8. The group was formed in 1982 in a pub in Devon by 60s musician 'Screaming Lord Sutch' , as a protest vote against the political elite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Hull.