Vodafone kills roaming charges in most of Europe - but there's a catch
The company's latest move means roaming charges in most of Europe have been scrapped as of today, allowing customers to use their phones as they do at home. Holiday destinations such as the Channel Islands, Switzerland, and Turkey are included, as well as Portugal and France, with the operator even including 'French territories'.
