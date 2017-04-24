Tribute is paid following shock death of motorbike-loving Haworth dad

"Apparently when he got his first motorbike as a kid he pulled other children up the street in a trailer! "He went to the Isle of Man every year for the Manx International classic trial and competed up in Scotland." His love of motorcycling was inherited by George and younger son Tom, 26, who has returned from his home in New Zealand following his dad's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.