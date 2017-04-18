Three children hospitalised after swa...

Three children hospitalised after swallowing 'unknown...

Friday Apr 14

Three children have been taken to hospital on the Isle of Man after swallowing an unknown substance, police have said. The children, thought to be aged between 11 and 12, were being treated in hospital after police were called to the National Sports Centre in Douglas on Thursday afternoon.

