Targets & waiting times for hospital appointments & Ambulance Service published

Targets and waiting times for hospital appointments and the Isle of Man Ambulance Service have today been published by the Department of Health and Social Care, fulfilling a commitment within Delivering the Programme for Government , which was unanimously approved by Tynwald only this week. The DHSC made a commitment to review NHS waiting times and targets in the UK, establish appropriate Manx targets, and then monitor and publish performance data, as part of its 2016/17 Service Delivery Plan , the first phase of delivering its five year strategy .

