Simon Cowell meets his namesake on Britain's Got Talent
SPOILER ALERT: It's uncanny! Simon Cowell meets his namesake on Britain's Got Talent... a spoon-balancing IT worker from the Isle of Man He is the iconic music mogul, who not only owns Syco but also acts as a judge on both The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent. But Simon Cowell comes face-to-face with his namesake on Saturday night's episode of the ITV talent show - who takes shape as a spoon-balancing act from the Isle Of Man.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
