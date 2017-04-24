Schedule for Isle of Man Art Festival

Schedule for Isle of Man Art Festival

With the sixth annual Isle of Man Art Festival fast approaching, the Creative Network is delighted to unveil details of participating artists, creative activities and try-out sessions at the different festival venues. For three days over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend, Saturday 29 April to Monday 1 May, festivalgoers will be able to experience a whole range of different art forms, with something for everyone, right across the island.

