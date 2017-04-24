playboy model julia martinez benefit fraud repayment

playboy model julia martinez benefit ...

Wednesday Apr 19

Julia Martinez, 45, claimed over 44,000 over a three-year period despite earning money from photo shoots and movies. Police found Martinez held bank accounts in the UK and overseas, including the Isle of Man and Jersey, a court heard.

