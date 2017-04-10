New bid for homes on Black Greyhound ...

New bid for homes on Black Greyhound site

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Northwich Guardian

DEVELOPERS are seeking permission to build eight detached houses on a derelict pub site more than two years on from their first bid to develop the land. The houses are earmarked for the site of the boarded-up Black Greyhound pub in Wincham, which would be demolished as part of the scheme by Isle of Man-based Countrywide Investments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwich Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,092 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC