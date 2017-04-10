Navigating Offshore: Analyzing Intern...

Navigating Offshore: Analyzing International Finance Post-Panama

Read more: EurasiaNet

When a businessman with international holdings and properties rose to the highest seat of power in the United States without releasing a single page of financial data, transparency and shell companies reignited as a central issue in American politics. Almost one year after the release of the Panama papers, a panel of experts gathered at the Columbia School of Journalism to discuss the ethics and motivations behind offshore finance.

