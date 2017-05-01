Mindhorn cast 'comes home' for Isle of Man premiere
Many recognisable Isle of Man landmarks feature in Mindhorn, including the Laxey Wheel, Strand Street in Douglas and the Sea Terminal The cast and crew of the new comedy feature film Mindhorn have returned to the Isle of Man to attend a premiere in the place where it was shot last year.
