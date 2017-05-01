Isle of Man hides logo, other information in Freemasonry stamps

The Isle of Man Post Office has added a hidden logo to its set of six stamps celebrating 300 years of English Freemasonry's first Grand Lodge. The stamps will be issued May 11. In announcing the issue, the Isle of Man Post Office said: "The stamps are filled with symbols and references including a hidden logo only visible under UV light, GPS references to places important in Freemasonry including those on the Isle of Man and a subtle ribbon honouring the 50th year of the office of the current Grand Master, HRH the Duke of Kent [Prince Edward, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II].

