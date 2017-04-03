Iron Maiden Reveal 2017 U.K. Tour Shi...

Iron Maiden Reveal 2017 U.K. Tour Shirts [News]

Wednesday Apr 5

Official statement of the band : "Maintaining the Maiden tradition of having some fun with our tour art, the UK shirt depicts Eddie aboard the 'Trooperbike', bombing down the motorway headed for the Isle Of Man TT . Yes, he's moved on from the old Maiden England chopper and got himself something a bit sportier and faster!" "In the real world, the Trooper Triumph by Smiths Racing will be campaigned on the roads by Peter Hickman at the Northwest 200 and the Ulster Grand Prix, as well as the TT.

