Go-ahead high-speed races to take place in British towns and cities

Monaco has its famous Grand Prix, the Isle of Man has its TT motor cycling championships, and from Monday, towns and cities across England will have the power to introduce racing events on public roads. New laws will allow for the first time local councils to stage car and motor cycle events on their own streets in a move aimed at boosting tourism.

