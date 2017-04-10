Easyjet A319 at Isle of Man on Mar 31...

Easyjet A319 at Isle of Man on Mar 31st 2017, smoke in cockpit

An Easyjet Airbus A319-100, registration G-EZIM performing flight U2-458 from Isle of Man to Bristol,EN , was in the initial climb out of Isle of Man's runway 26 when the crew stopped the climb at 5000 feet reporting smoke in the cockpit and returned to Isle of Man for a safe landing on runway 26 about 10 minutes after departure. The British AAIB rated the occurrence a serious incident and opened an investigation.

Chicago, IL

