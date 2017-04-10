Council in ambitious talks to bring s...

Council in ambitious talks to bring street racing thrills to Tendring

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Clacton and Frinton Gazette

The Motor Sports Association today won its seven-year campaign to bring street events like the Isle of Man TT race to mainland Britain, describing it as a "seismic shift". Tourism boss Tanya Ferguson said: "There is no doubt at all that hosting such an exciting event would be a massive draw and bring people into our area to boost the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clacton and Frinton Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,092 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC