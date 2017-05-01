COMMENT: "Can Stoke still prove to be...

COMMENT: "Can Stoke still prove to be the potential home of luxury brands?"

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: This Is Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent is the home to global ceramics companies, who have sold their wares to royalty, aristocrats and the upper classes of the eighteenth and nineteenth century. With the influence of symbolic and conspicuous consumption these luxury goods were used to display wealth and prestige within society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Staffordshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,702,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC