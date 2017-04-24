Book on International Trust Laws

Book on International Trust Laws

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Wills, Trusts & Estates Prof Blog

Paolo Panico recently published a book entitled, International Trust Laws . Provided below is a summary of the book: Compares trust law across a number of jurisdictions, providing the reader with references to offshore case law legislation and case law that is often inaccessible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wills, Trusts & Estates Prof Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,773 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC