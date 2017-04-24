Appeal after car extensively damaged ...

Appeal after car extensively damaged in Peel

7 hrs ago Read more: Manxnet Online

Between the hours of 10pm Sunday 23th April and 6.30am Monday 24th April, a black VW Golf parked in Kerroo Coar, Peel, received extensive damage to the whole of the motor car, including all of its tyres. The repair costs to the owner will be substantial.

Chicago, IL

