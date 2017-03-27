Sure won't let customers down on mult...

Sure won't let customers down on multi-million B2B fibre rollout

Isle of Man-based broadband provider Sure, a division of Bahrain's Batelco, has announced plans to invest GBP2 million in the deployment of a business-to-business fibre-optic telecoms network to provide businesses in Douglas, Castletown and the Isle of Man Business Park with an improved suite of products and services. The operator says that work to install the new infrastructure is already underway and, when complete, it will connect directly into Sure's local and international networks offering Manx-based businesses worldwide connectivity and a range of 'innovative' services and solutions.

