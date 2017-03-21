Subaru goes bob sledding in a WRX Sti. Sort of

As its name suggests, the St. Moritz-Celerina Olympia Bobrun starts in the tony Swiss Alpine ski resort of St. Moritz-where perfectly tanned people in furs and skiwear tool around in Ferraris and Bentley Bentaygas-and winds downhill to the nearby village of Celerina. What the name doesn't tell you is this mile-long ice chute drops 426 feet down the mountain and has 19 turns, including one called Horse-Shoe, a looping 200-degree hairpin so steeply banked it's basically a vertical curtain of frozen water.

