Roman rings to dazzling diamonds in Dix Noonan Webb's Spring Jewellery sale

A wide selection of jewellery styles and eras, ranging from a late Roman garnet ring through to a Harry Winston signature diamond ring, will be auctioned by Dix Noonan Webb , the international coins, medals and jewellery specialists, in London on 11 April 2017. 'We are delighted to offer a broad range of high quality pieces, to suit everyone's taste and pocket,' says Frances Noble, head of the Jewellery Department at DNW.

