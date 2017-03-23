Roman rings to dazzling diamonds in Dix Noonan Webb's Spring Jewellery sale

A wide selection of jewellery styles and eras, ranging from a late Roman garnet ring through to a Harry Winston signature diamond ring, will be auctioned by Dix Noonan Webb , the international coins, medals and jewellery specialists, in London on 11 April 2017. 'We are delighted to offer a broad range of high quality pieces, to suit everyone's taste and pocket,' says Frances Noble, head of the Jewellery Department at DNW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.