One place where the UK's - Round Pound' is...
"Round Pounds" like these will lose their legal tender status in the UK on Oct. 15. But there's a different place where they won't be losing legal tender status. On March 28, the Royal Mint's new 12-sided A 1 coin will be launched into circulation, and pound users will have to spend or exchange all of their "Round Pounds" by Oct. 15, when the old pound coins will lose legal tender status .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC