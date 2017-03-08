One place where the UK's - Round Poun...

One place where the UK's - Round Pound' is...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Coin World

"Round Pounds" like these will lose their legal tender status in the UK on Oct. 15. But there's a different place where they won't be losing legal tender status. On March 28, the Royal Mint's new 12-sided A 1 coin will be launched into circulation, and pound users will have to spend or exchange all of their "Round Pounds" by Oct. 15, when the old pound coins will lose legal tender status .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Usertame 1
News Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pepsi 2
News See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Omer 1
News Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Xrisi avyi 1
Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13) Jan '15 texas pete 7
Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14) Dec '14 EXJ238 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC