One place where the UK's - Round Pound' is...

"Round Pounds" like these will lose their legal tender status in the UK on Oct. 15. But there's a different place where they won't be losing legal tender status. On March 28, the Royal Mint's new 12-sided A 1 coin will be launched into circulation, and pound users will have to spend or exchange all of their "Round Pounds" by Oct. 15, when the old pound coins will lose legal tender status .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.