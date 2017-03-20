Netflix Has Eye For Brit Comedy 'Mind...

Netflix Has Eye For Brit Comedy 'Mindhorn'; Takes Rights Outside UK

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Deadline

EXCLUSIVE : Netflix has acquired rights outside the UK to British comedy feature Mindhorn . Written by Julian Barratt and Simon Farnaby of cult favorite The Mighty Boosh , the film marks the feature helming debut of award-winning theater director Sean Foley .

Chicago, IL

