Mountain Road to close for essential maintenance

Essential maintenance will be carried out in April to enhance the quality and safety of one of the Isle of Man's main strategic routes. Work will include the resurfacing and re-profiling of the carriageway at the Bungalow section of the A18 Mountain Road.

Chicago, IL

