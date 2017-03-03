Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in February 2017
Netcetera had the most reliable hosting company site in February, successfully responding to all of Netcraft's requests. Netcetera has maintained an uptime of 99.994% over the last year, and 99.96% over the last 12 years.
