Labour candidate deselected for impersonating police officer and posing with hen party

Paul Hodgson will not stand for election in Northumberland after it was revealed he was sacked while working for the police A councillor who reportedly impersonated a police officer, took a marked car and posed for photos with a hen party has been dropped as a Labour candidate after the revelations came to light. Paul Hodgson was due to stand for election in the Berwick East ward in Northumberland in May, but has now been stripped of his candidate status by the Labour Party.

