Labour candidate deselected for impersonating police officer and posing with hen party
Paul Hodgson will not stand for election in Northumberland after it was revealed he was sacked while working for the police A councillor who reportedly impersonated a police officer, took a marked car and posed for photos with a hen party has been dropped as a Labour candidate after the revelations came to light. Paul Hodgson was due to stand for election in the Berwick East ward in Northumberland in May, but has now been stripped of his candidate status by the Labour Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KPMG insiders warned Isle of Man tax scheme cou... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Usertame
|1
|Racer Beare Dies in Isle of Man TT Sidecar Race (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pepsi
|2
|See (and hear) the Mugen Shinden Go (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Blood sugar levels 'too high among pregnant wom... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Omer
|1
|Strong prospects for 2015 following record year... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Xrisi avyi
|1
|Isle of Man Music Forum (Jul '13)
|Jan '15
|texas pete
|7
|Isle of Man Traditions (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EXJ238
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC