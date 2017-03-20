Johnston Press announces A 300m pre-t...

Johnston Press announces A 300m pre-tax loss

Thursday Mar 30

Johnston Press, publisher of The Scotsman, Yorkshire Post and 'i', has announced a pre-tax loss for last year of A 300m. With its half-year results, it announced a write-down of A 224m.

Chicago, IL

