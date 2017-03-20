Isle of Man to issue more A 1 notes a...

Isle of Man to issue more A 1 notes as UK launches new coin

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: BBC News

The number of Isle of Man A 1 notes in circulation could increase following the introduction of 12-sided A 1 coins in the UK, a minister has said. The round pounds will still be accepted on the island after they cease to be legal tender in the UK on 15 October.

